The Tex Factor: A Life Rebuilt

Their motto is "Redefining Possibility."

This Irving based company specializes in the field of upper-limb prosthetic rehabilitation – giving new mobility to amputees from across the country.

You'll see how they combine new technology and traditional methods to help their patients.

But the story isn’t solely about Arm Dynamics... it's the story of a local electrician who lost both his arms in a freak accident. But he didn't lose hope.

Another patient was born without fingers on one hand.

This upbeat, successful former reality show producer lived most of her life with no prosthetic device, until her thumb (and only appendage on her hand) stopped working.

Learn how Arm Dynamics changed her life and her love for gardening and cooking.