UT Arlington student gets internship 18 years in the making

A UT Arlington student's summer internship was 18 years in the making.

Delaney Rainford, a civil engineering student at UT Arlington, is interning this summer at The Beck Group with her dad, Clyde Rainford.

The Beck Group is a construction and architecture company based in Dallas, and Clyde has worked there for more than two decades. As a child, Delaney would tag along with him at the project sites.

Delaney posted a picture on Linkedin of her badge she received from The Beck Group as a child with the job title "Daddy’s Helper".

Now 18 years later, Delaney will receive another badge at The Beck Group, but this time as an intern.

Delaney says she is thankful for the internship and is looking forward to putting the information she learned at UTA into her practice at Beck.

Delaney is scheduled to graduate in Fall 2023.



