Expand / Collapse search

The Tex Factor: Andretti Karting

By Chris Ivey
Published 
The Tex Factor
FOX 4

The Tex Factor: Andretti Karting

The Tex Factor tours Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, and talks with the legendary Mario Andretti about the message he’s driving home after losing his nephew to colon cancer.

THE COLONY, Texas - The name "Andretti" is synonymous with championship racing, so it makes sense that "Andretti Indoor Karting and Games" located at Grandscape in The Colony is becoming equally as successful. 

It’s a huge family entertainment venue that features video games, VR attractions, lazer tag, fine food, two full bars and two separate multi-level racetracks for electric race cars that can go 35 mph. 

The Tex Factor tours this amazing facility, and talks with the legendary Mario Andretti (in an exclusive interview) about the message he’s driving home after losing his nephew to colon cancer. 

LINK: andrettikarting.com