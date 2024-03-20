The Potter’s House holds ‘United Mega-Feast' food distribution event to help those in need

In what some consider an outdoor pulpit, Bishop T.D. Jakes and dozens of volunteers at the Dallas mega-church The Potter’s House are impacting thousands.

"Food insecurity, it’s a big problem all over the world, and so we’re serving over 2,000 families today with these family meal boxes," Jakes said.

The view from SKY 4 revealed a massive line of vehicles, a sight that, perhaps, reflects the magnitude of an overall struggling economy.

"About half an hour [wait], yeah, not bad," Sandra Pierce Bardwell said. "We actually started right off the ramp of the expressway, so it took us a while. We saw the people in front of us and there was a line behind us."

Late Wednesday morning, people were waiting, eager to receive a donation of groceries or what they call a tremendous blessing.

The drive-thru food distribution is ‘United Mega-Feast,’ an effort made possible through the church’s charitable division, United MegaCare, and a corporate sponsor.

"We have at least 2,000 meal boxes, but the content in the box, it feeds up to a family of six, so today, we’re going to be able to impact over 12,000 people with these food boxes," Tiffany Brinkley said.

James Grant was among those who consider the donation a tremendous blessing.

"I’m grateful for this because what I’m going through at this moment, without this, I wouldn’t have anything, seriously," Grant said.

The sentiment is echoed by many who are happy to receive nutritious staples.

"We have meats, we have vegetables. We have like chicken breasts, ground beef, we have corn, greens, green beans, mixed vegetables," Brinkley said. "It’s something huge for us and we’re just glad we’re meeting a need."