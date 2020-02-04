The meaning behind Democratic women’s all-white dress code tradition at State of the Union

article

Democratic women in the House and Senate followed their color-coordinated tradition of dressing in all-white to honor the women’s suffrage movement at President Trump’s State of the Union Tuesday night.

This year’s effort, which was organized by Democratic Women's Caucus in the House, commemorates the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, granting women the right to vote.



The attire selection was also meant to show a sign of unity among women in Congress as they unite against what they call the Trump administration's "immoral" and "misogynistic" policies, Fox News reported.

“The reason that you're going to see the women wearing white is because we know there are a lot of anxious people out there who could be watching this, especially women, and we want them to know that there are people fighting back, and they will see it very clearly from us,” Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla said.

This isn’t the first time Democratic women have coordinated their attire to send a message. The group also wore all white in 2017 and 2019 to bring attention to women’s issues including voting, health and reproductive rights.

In 2018, women dressed in all black as a sign of solidarity with the #MeToo movement.

