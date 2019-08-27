The best and worst times to go through security at DFW Airport

article

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is in the middle of the pack when it comes to average security wait times.

A study by the group Upgraded Points found the average security wait time is about 16 minutes.

It found passengers will typically only have a two-minute wait -- if you get to the airport on Wednesday between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The time to avoid DFW Airport is Thursdays from 6 a.m. - 7 a.m. That could get people trapped in security lines for 47 minutes.

The My TSA app shows current wait times for any airport in the United States.