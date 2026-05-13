Texas woman arrested for furnishing alcohol to teen killed in crash

article

The Brief Jessica Moncallo, 30, was booked for providing alcohol to a 16-year-old who died in an April car crash. Toxicology reports showed the teen’s blood alcohol content was 0.081, exceeding the legal limit for adults in Texas. While Moncallo faces serious charges, the Texas Highway Patrol is still investigating the specific details of the collision.



State troopers have arrested a 30-year-old woman accused of providing alcohol to a teenager who was later killed in a single-vehicle crash last month, authorities said Tuesday.

Texas woman arrested

Jessica Moncallo was booked into the Dawson County Jail on Monday for purchasing or furnishing alcohol to a minor. The arrest stems from an ongoing investigation into an April 15 crash on County Road 18 that claimed the life of a 16-year-old driver.

Toxicology results for the minor indicated a blood alcohol content of 0.081, just over the legal limit for adults in Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) issued a reminder following the arrest that providing alcohol to a minor can result in state jail felony charges if the act contributes to a crash involving serious injury or death.

What they're saying:

"Purchasing or furnishing alcohol to a minor is a serious offense that can have tragic, life-altering consequences," the department said in a statement.

The Texas Highway Patrol continues to investigate the case, and no further details have been released.

Dawson County is between the cities of Lubbock and Midland.