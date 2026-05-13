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Texas woman arrested for furnishing alcohol to teen killed in crash

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Published  May 13, 2026 12:11pm CDT
Texas
FOX Local
article

Jessica Moncallo, 30

The Brief

    • Jessica Moncallo, 30, was booked for providing alcohol to a 16-year-old who died in an April car crash.
    • Toxicology reports showed the teen’s blood alcohol content was 0.081, exceeding the legal limit for adults in Texas.
    • While Moncallo faces serious charges, the Texas Highway Patrol is still investigating the specific details of the collision.

DAWSON COUNTY, Texas - State troopers have arrested a 30-year-old woman accused of providing alcohol to a teenager who was later killed in a single-vehicle crash last month, authorities said Tuesday.

Texas woman arrested

Jessica Moncallo was booked into the Dawson County Jail on Monday for purchasing or furnishing alcohol to a minor. The arrest stems from an ongoing investigation into an April 15 crash on County Road 18 that claimed the life of a 16-year-old driver.

Toxicology results for the minor indicated a blood alcohol content of 0.081, just over the legal limit for adults in Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) issued a reminder following the arrest that providing alcohol to a minor can result in state jail felony charges if the act contributes to a crash involving serious injury or death.

What they're saying:

"Purchasing or furnishing alcohol to a minor is a serious offense that can have tragic, life-altering consequences," the department said in a statement.

The Texas Highway Patrol continues to investigate the case, and no further details have been released.

Dawson County is between the cities of Lubbock and Midland.

The Source: Information in this article is from DPS – West Texas Region.

TexasCrime and Public Safety