Texas woman arrested for furnishing alcohol to teen killed in crash
DAWSON COUNTY, Texas - State troopers have arrested a 30-year-old woman accused of providing alcohol to a teenager who was later killed in a single-vehicle crash last month, authorities said Tuesday.
Texas woman arrested
Jessica Moncallo was booked into the Dawson County Jail on Monday for purchasing or furnishing alcohol to a minor. The arrest stems from an ongoing investigation into an April 15 crash on County Road 18 that claimed the life of a 16-year-old driver.
Toxicology results for the minor indicated a blood alcohol content of 0.081, just over the legal limit for adults in Texas.
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) issued a reminder following the arrest that providing alcohol to a minor can result in state jail felony charges if the act contributes to a crash involving serious injury or death.
What they're saying:
"Purchasing or furnishing alcohol to a minor is a serious offense that can have tragic, life-altering consequences," the department said in a statement.
The Texas Highway Patrol continues to investigate the case, and no further details have been released.
Dawson County is between the cities of Lubbock and Midland.
The Source: Information in this article is from DPS – West Texas Region.