Texas winter storm: Will insurance cover burst pipes, ice damage?

An arctic front moving through Texas has brought icy roads, power outages and the possibility of snapped tree limbs across the state. As temperatures fall, the risk of pipes freezing increases.

Texans may be wondering what is covered by their insurance if they experience frozen pipes or downed trees that damage their property.

The Texas Department of Insurance says many types of damage may be covered by homeowner's insurance.

Will my homeowner's policy cover a burst pipe from freezing?

TDI says many policies cover damage to your home caused by a frozen pipe that bursts as long as the damage was sudden and accidental.

If you are a renter, the property owner's insurance covers the building, but your personal belongings will only be covered if you have renter's insurance.

Does homeowner's insurance cover damage from ice and snow?

TDI says most policies cover damages to a home caused by the weight of sleet, snow or ice. It can include roof damage, water damage and damage caused by falling trees or tree limbs.

Many policies also include provisions for staying away from your home if it is damaged. The Department of Insurance says to call your agent or insurance company if you are forced to leave your home because of damage.

Does insurance cover fallen trees?

In most instances, your insurance policy will cover damages to your home from falling objects, according to TDI.

Some policies provide coverage for tree and limb removal that happens from storm damage when it blocks your driveway.

Trees and limbs that fall in your yard and do not cause damage are generally not covered, TDI says.

If a neighbor's tree falls in your yard and damages your home, TDI says the neighbor's policy likely will not cover the damage unless the neighbor was at fault. Trees falling from storm damage is considered an act of nature, and you would have to file a claim under your own policy.

Reporting storm damage to the state

The Texas Department of Emergency Management recommends reporting damage caused by the winter storm to their agency.

You can submit damages and losses to residential, commercial and agricultural property through this link.

The agency notes that reporting damage to the state is not a replacement for reporting damage to your insurance company and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.