Texas winter storm: Power outages top 50K, ERCOT grid stable

The Brief Power outages in Texas have topped 50,000. The outages are mostly affecting east Texas. Tarrant County had the most outages Saturday afternoon, with nearly 6,000 customers without power.



As winter weather moves through Texas, power outages in the state have topped 50,000, but the Electric Reliability Council of Texas' grid has remained stable with sufficient power reserves.

Current power outages across Texas

Where are the outages?

According to findenergy.com, power outages are impacting customers in east Texas the most. Both Bowie and Shelby counties are reporting more than 5,000 customers without power Saturday afternoon.

By the numbers:

Counties with the highest number of power outages:

Tarrant County — 5,939 customers without power

Bowie County — 2,643 customers without power

Shelby County — 4,820 customers without power

Cherokee County — 4,290 customers without power

Cass County — 3,466 customers without power

Power outages by utility:

Oncor Electric — 14,659 customers without power

Southwestern Electric Power Company — 7,856 customers without power

Deep East Texas Electric – 7,029 customers without power

Rusk County Electric Cooperative — 5,974 customers without power

Bowie-Cass Electric Cooperative — 5,569 customers without power

How do I report a power outage?

Oncor

You can report a power outage or check the status of a previously reported power outage by using Oncor's online reporting tool. You can also call them at 888-313-4747. If you have signed up for My Oncor Alerts, text OUT to 66267 (ONCOR).

To register for My Oncor Alerts, text REG to 66267. To stop receiving My Oncor Text Alerts, text STOP to 66267.

Report Power Outage

Check Outage Status

Austin Energy

Austin Energy has an online outage map you can view here.

The map shows where outages are, how many customers are affected and estimated restoration times. The map updates every 10 minutes.

Austin Energy says you have three ways to report an outage:

Online

By text to 287846: Text OUT to report an outage, STAT to receive updates, PAUSE to pause texts temporarily, STOP to opt out and HELP to see all available options

By phone at 512-494-9400

If you sign up for their Outage Alerts, you can report an outage and receive Outage Alerts and updates via text message.

To register, you can text REG to 287846 and provide your zip code or account number, or through your Power Outage Alert Preferences center in your online account.

Pedernales Electric Cooperative

PEC has an online outage map you can view here.

The map shows where outages are, how many customers are affected and estimated restoration times. The map updates every 10 minutes.

You can report outages to PEC by:

Calling 888-883-3379

Texting OUTAGE to 25022

Reporting it through their online form with your account number/phone number and zip code

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative

Bluebonnet has an online outage map you can view here.

The map shows where outages are, how many customers are affected and how long the outage has been happening. You can also sort by current or restored outages.

You can report an outage to Bluebonnet by:

Calling 800-949-4414

Texting OUT, STATUS, HELP, STOP or BBOUTAGE to 44141

Using the MyBluebonnet app for iOS or Android

Logging in to your account online

Reporting it through their online form with your meter number or phone number associated with your account

Centerpoint Energy

Centerpoint has an online outage map that can be viewed here.

Customers can report an outage through the company's website with their phone or meter number and house number.

Entergy

Entergy offers an online outage map that can be viewed here.

Customers can report outages through their mobile app or online.

How to report a downed power line

Never approach, touch, or attempt to move a downed power line or any object in contact with a power line. Contact with power lines can cause serious injury or even death.

If you see a downed power line:

Leave the area immediately and call 911. The 911 operator will contact the provider directly and manage the situation until their personnel arrive.

Stay at least 35 feet away while you report it.

What is the status of the ERCOT grid?

ERCOT grid status on Jan. 24, 2026.

ERCOT has a live dashboard that offers information on a variety of power-related resources including current demand, current power reserves and the condition of the grid.

As of Saturday morning, the current grid conditions are operating under green, or normal conditions, meaning there is enough power to meet the current demand.

The power grid operator said earlier this week that expect ample supply to meet power demands this winter. ERCOT issued a Weather Watch for January 24 through 27 due to the incoming weather.

Yellow indicates voluntary power conservation when demand is higher and reserves are lower.

Orange indicates that the grid has the potential to enter emergency operations.

What is an ERCOT Weather Watch?

Dig deeper:

An ERCOT Weather Watch is an advance notification that is between three and five days ahead of forecasted significant weather with higher electrical demand and a possibility for lower reserves.

What you can do:

Grid conditions are expected to be normal, and there is no current expectation of an energy emergency, but ERCOT officials tell Texans that reducing electricity use, during peak demand times, can help save and lower demand on the grid.

What happens if ERCOT goes into emergency mode?

Emergency level 1

A level one emergency is triggered when power reserves fall below 2,500 megawatts and are expected to remain below that threshold for 30 minutes. No controlled outages are expected at level one.

Emergency level 2

Emergency level two is initiated when power reserves fall below 2,000 megawatts and are expected to remain below for 30 minutes. Controlled outages are not expected at this level, but are possible.

Emergency level 3

Emergency level three is when reserves fall below 1,500 megawatts and are expected to remain below for 30 minutes. Under these conditions, controlled outages are happening across residential, commercial and industrial customers.

More information about what happens when ERCOT enters emergency mode can be found here.