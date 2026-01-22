Texas winter storm: How to watch FOX 4 News if your power goes out

article

The Brief Severe winter weather could bring power outages to North Texas this weekend. The FOX LOCAL app offers real-time news, weather, and emergency push alerts on mobile devices. FOX 4’s YouTube channel will stream live coverage, including storm updates, even without TV access.



With severe winter weather on the way this weekend, these are options to stay informed about the situation even if you lose power in North Texas.

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

The FOX LOCAL app will allow you to stay up to date with news stories, live streams, and weather alerts in real time, all from your mobile phone or tablet.

An advantage of the app is the push alert system. Simply select your viewing area and allow the app to send you alerts, and you'll get notified whenever FOX 4 sends out a message about especially pressing news.

You can download the app on the Apple App Store, or by clicking on this link on an iPhone.

You can also download from the Google Play Store, or by clicking on this link on an Android phone.

YouTube

FOX 4 sends television broadcasts to YouTube in real time, where you can keep up with the news from your phone or other mobile device without needing an outlet.

If you subscribe to the channel and click on the bell icon, you can also be notified whenever a new live stream starts. FOX 4 will be broadcasting weather-specific streams during the winter storm outside of regular broadcasting hours.

Click here to visit FOX 26 Houston on YouTube.

FOX LOCAL TV app

While not an option if your power goes out, if you lose connection to normal television broadcasting during the winter storm, you still have an option to catch the news on your smart TV.

With FOX LOCAL, you can watch locally produced FOX 4 News programming live on your TV – 100% free.

FOX LOCAL is available to download for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio. For more information on how to connect your specific smart TV, visit www.FOXlocal.com .