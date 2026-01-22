Texas winter storm: Fort Worth events still happening despite public concern over weather

The Brief Despite winter weather moving into North Texas this weekend, the City of Fort Worth has two major events still scheduled to take place. The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo says it will carry on most of its events through the weather. A national cheerleading competition at the Fort Worth Convention Center will also go ahead. Teams that can't make it to Fort Worth can participate virtually, but without the chance to win a championship.



Two big events on the calendar this weekend in Fort Worth are moving ahead despite the intense winter storm set to move into North Texas tomorrow.

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo rides on

Matt Brockman with the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo says a vast majority of the events are indoors. Their livestock are kept in a climate-controlled area.

"We've been doing this since 1896, so when you're doing a public event in Fort Worth in January and February, you're always going to be prepared for whatever Mother Nature will bring you," Brockman said.

The only spots on the grounds that would shut down are the outdoor carnival and petting zoo.

"That planning starts early in the fall. We stockpile sand, we stockpile salt, things that are needed to be able to treat these streets, treat these pedestrian walkways," Brockman continued.

Events planned for the weekend include the PRORODEO Tournament scheduled for all three days, which the FWSSR says they are unable to reschedule due to multiple pre-booked venues.

A cheerleading competition causes no cheering among parents

The Fort Worth Convention Center is hosting the NCA High School Nationals Cheerleading Competition, but the weather has forced some out-of-state schools to stay home or compete virtually and forgo a chance at a national title.

NCA and Varsity Brands told FOX 4 the competition is still happening, but it did offer a new category for a virtual competition for teams who choose not to travel.

However, those teams will not be considered for a national title. That's a major disappointment to many participants.

Kirsten Allred is a high school senior from Arkansas. Her team came in second at regionals, but the coaches made the decision not to travel to Fort Worth because of the storm.

"It feels like they just pity us, but everyone just gets the same participation trophy," Kristen said.

Her mom, Whitney, wishes NCA and Varsity would have made a different decision.

"Making it for the benefit of everyone and the safety of everyone that way, everyone is on, you know, again, a level playing field, and they all get to compete, and we don't have this heartbreak," she said.

Varsity told FOX 4 refunds will be provided to teams that chose not to compete in either competition.

Other events still scheduled

The East-West Shrine Bowl college football All-Star game is still scheduled to take place in Frisco on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

The organization says so far, no events have had to change due to the weather.

Dallas Weather Forecast

The National Weather Service has now issued a Winter Storm Warning for North and Central Texas starting at 6 p.m. on Friday and continuing through noon on Sunday. An Extreme Cold Warning will also be in effect from Saturday evening through Monday morning.

FOX 4 forecasters warn that North Texas may not climb back above freezing until Monday afternoon, meaning travel could be dangerous until Monday evening.

A full changeover to sleet and snow is expected across parts of North Texas late Saturday before the wintry weather ends Sunday, according to the NWS. Power outages are possible due to ice accumulating on trees and power lines.