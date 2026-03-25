Texas wildfires: Evacuation orders lifted in Panhandle; Hutchinson fire 55% contained

article

The Brief Firefighters have made significant progress on the more than 2,500-acre blaze near Sanford Dam, leading officials to lift all mandatory evacuation orders. Roads reopened, no injuries: FM 687 is now fully open to traffic. Authorities confirm that no homes have been lost, and no injuries have been reported. High-risk conditions persist: Despite progress, crews remain on alert due to "volatile" dry grass and record heat ahead of a cold front expected this Friday.



Firefighters in the Texas Panhandle have reached a major milestone in the battle against a fast-moving wildfire, achieving 55% containment on the more than 2,500-acre blaze as of Wednesday afternoon.

Texas Panhandle wildfire

The Hutchinson Fire ignited just before noon on Tuesday, about 2.5 miles northeast of Sanford. Initially met by local fire departments, the blaze quickly overwhelmed first responders as it moved east toward Stinnett.

The Texas A&M Forest Service updated the status of the Hutchinson Fire following a successful morning of ground operations near the Sanford Dam. The increased containment comes as a relief to the communities of Sanford and Stinnett, where mandatory evacuation orders were lifted late Tuesday night.

What they're saying:

"Our crews made excellent progress overnight and through the morning hours to establish firm lines on the fire's perimeter," a spokesperson for the Forest Service said. "While the containment percentage has risen sharply, we remain on high alert due to the record-breaking heat and dry fuels in the area."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Source: Spearman Volunteer Fire Department)

Despite the progress, officials warned that the "freeze-cured" grasses in the region remain highly volatile. Firefighting teams are continuing to patrol the area to extinguish interior hotspots and ensure that the lines hold ahead of a significant cold front expected to move through the Panhandle on Friday.

FM 687 has been fully reopened to traffic, though motorists are advised to exercise caution as emergency vehicles remain active in the area. No structural losses or injuries have been reported.

How the weather affects the wildfire conditions

Forecasters are warning of "record-breaking" conditions across the Texas Panhandle this week as a dangerous combination of triple-digit heat and critical fire weather gives way to a cold front.

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire Weather Watch effective Thursday, as temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s and low 100s. The unusual spring heat wave has prompted a moderate heat risk warning for much of the region, as residents have not yet acclimated to summer-like conditions.

The forecast breakdown

Wednesday: Highs in the mid- to upper 90s are expected to challenge or shatter daily records across the central and western Panhandle.

Thursday: Conditions will intensify with highs potentially reaching 100 degrees. Relative humidity is forecast to drop below 10% with southwest winds gusting between 25 and 35 mph, creating widespread critical fire weather conditions.

Friday: A powerful cold front will move through the region late Thursday night into Friday morning. Temperatures are expected to plummet by as much as 40 degrees, with highs struggling to reach the 50s.

The weekend: Conditions will stabilize Saturday and Sunday with more seasonable temperatures in the 70s and 80s and lighter winds.

Dangerous wind shift

Meteorologists are particularly concerned about the timing of Friday’s cold front. The front will bring a dramatic wind shift, with northerly gusts reaching up to 45 mph.

"Windy conditions associated with the front can loft both dust and ash," the National Weather Service stated in a Wednesday briefing. For active wildfires like the Hutchinson Fire near Stinnett, this shift could turn a fire's side flank into a new, fast-moving head, pushing flames toward areas previously considered upwind of the blaze.

Officials are urging residents to practice heat safety and strictly adhere to local burn bans. In Palo Duro Canyon, where temperatures can run 10 degrees hotter than the surrounding plains, a Heat Advisory remains in effect through Thursday with peak temperatures forecast near 105 degrees.

Texas wildfires

Dig deeper:

While the Hutchinson Fire remains the primary concern for the Panhandle, the Texas A&M Forest Service is currently monitoring several other active blazes across the state.

In South Texas, crews are responding to the Arroyo Fire in Cameron County, which has burned approximately 500 acres and is 40% contained.

Smaller incidents include the Piney Creek Fire in East Texas at 85 acres with 90% containment, and a 15-acre grass fire in Tarrant County that was quickly brought to 100% containment by local departments earlier this morning.