Texas city's namesake waterfall shut off indefinitely

The Brief The man-made waterfall in Wichita Falls has been shut off indefinitely for maintenance. An initial two-week project was extended after a recent evaluation found more repairs are necessary. The city hopes to present a long-term repair plan by the end of the year.



A Texas city named for its falls has shut off the waterworks for an indefinite period of maintenance.

Wichita Falls' namesake waterfall — or at least, the man-made version — has been running since 1987. Now, The Falls will be dry while the city works to preserve them.

Wichita Falls' falls shut off

What we know:

The city announced earlier this year that the waterfall would be shut off from Sept. 8 to Sept. 22 while they cleaned, evaluated, and maintained the landmark. For the first few days of that operation, a popular nearby trail was shut down as well.

On Sept. 22, rather than announcing the reopening of the Falls, the city announced that the project would continue indefinitely.

The planned short-term evaluation found that more repairs are necessary. The post says the city staff will work on a long-term plan for preservation.

The trail next to Wichita River, which had been closed for a time at the beginning of the assessment, will remain operational this time around, the city says.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The Falls at Wichita Falls | Credit: City of Wichita Falls, Texas Government on Facebook

What we don't know:

The extent and cause of the damage to the landmark was not disclosed by the city.

What's next:

The city hopes to complete the assessment and present repair recommendations by the end of the year.

Updates on their progress are expected to be shared on the city government's official Facebook page.

The waterfall at Wichita Falls

Dig deeper:

Wichita Falls was founded in the 1800s, when a small waterfall on the river gave the settlement its name.

The natural waterfall was later washed away in a flood at the end of that century.

In 1987, the current 54-foot Falls was built upstream from the original location.

The trail from Lucy Park to the Falls is about a one-mile round-trip walk.