Texas lawmaker stuck in Caribbean after Venezuela strikes ground flights

After the U.S. airstrikes in Caracas grounded all flights in and out of the Caribbean, a lawmaker from Texas was left stuck on an island north of Venezuela.

State Rep. Venton Jones (D-Dallas) said he and his partner were waiting to hear further about when they'll be allowed to return home.

What we know:

Jones posted to X, formerly Twitter, Saturday morning after the news broke of the U.S. operation in Venezuela.

As a result of military activity, no planes are allowed in or out of Venezuela or the nearby islands for the time being.

Jones and his partner were apparently visiting Sint Maarten, an island adjacent to Anguilla, when their Saturday plans to fly back to the U.S. were stalled by the strikes.

Jones later said hotels and flights were already at capacity for the holidays, and he expects the travel ban to cause major delays for at least a week.

What they're saying:

"I wanted to let you all know that Gregory and I are ok," Jones said in his post. "We were suppose to leave St. Maarten today, but due to the air strike that the President ordered overnight, all travel to/from the Caribbean is grounded.

Right now we are working on lodging with an expectation of being here until air travel is allowed. Thats what we know right now. Prayers for our quick and safe return home are requested."

Texas officials on the Republican side of the aisle generally agree that President Nicolás Maduro is an illegitimate leader and the Trump Administration's decision was warranted, while Democrats are concerned that Trump overstepped his role in authorizing the strike without consulting Congress.

Sen. Ted Cruz was one of the first to share an official statement on the matter Saturday morning, applauding Trump for his actions and expressing disdain for Maduro.

State Rep. James Talarico (D-Austin), who's currently in the running for Sen. John Cornyn's seat, said he believes the operation was part of a "deeply corrupt" deal between Trump and American oil executives.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured by U.S. forces in Caracas Saturday.

Maduro’s capture was announced by President Donald Trump in an early morning social media post, while Attorney General Pam Bondi later said that Maduro and Flores would face charges in the U.S. after an indictment in New York.

Explosions and low-flying aircraft were reported Saturday across Caracas, Venezuela’s capital, with power outages in parts of the city. Maduro’s fall was the culmination of months of stepped-up U.S. pressure on various fronts.

In a news conference later Saturday, Trump said "we're going to run" Venezuela after U.S. forces captured Maduro and his wife. He claimed the American presence was already in place, though there were no immediate signs that the U.S. was running the country.