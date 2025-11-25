Texas clamps down on ID requirements for vehicle registration

article

The Brief The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles tightened ID requirements for vehicle registration and renewal last week. Those looking to renew or register a vehicle now must show a valid ID that verifies their legal status. The move came after state Rep. Brian Harrison (R-Midlothian) said his office had received reports of unauthorized immigrants being allowed to register vehicles.



Those looking to register a vehicle in Texas will need to prove they entered the country legally after the state Department of Motor Vehicles clamped down on identification requirements.

Motorists looking to register or renew an existing vehicle registration must now show proof of legal status through a valid Texas driver's license, an unexpired U.S. passport or an unexpired foreign passport with a visa.

The change seems to be sparked by comments made by Midlothian Republican state Rep. Brian Harrison, who took to social media platform X earlier this month saying his office "received reports of illegal aliens registering their vehicles in Texas."

Harrison demands action from DMV

This prompted a letter from Harrison to Gov. Greg Abbott demanding action.

What they're saying:

"Texas should be leading the fight against illegal immigration; not incentivizing it," the letter read. "This is unacceptable. DMV’s policy of allowing illegals to register vehicles not only incentives illegal immigration but also endangers Texas drivers and causes vehicle insurance to skyrocket."

A bulletin from the DMV was sent to county tax offices the following day.

"We forced the Texas DMV to issue new rules to stop illegal aliens from getting vehicle registrations!" Harrison said the next day on X. "Now, as always, we must remain vigilant and ensure these new rules are enforced."

What's next:

The bulletin went into effect immediately following its distribution.