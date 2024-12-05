Texas won't require vehicle inspections starting Jan. 1, do you still need emissions testing?

article

Beginning Jan. 1, 2025, noncommercial vehicles will no longer need a yearly safety inspection. Vehicles that have never been registered will pay a one-time $16.75 fee, others will pay a $7.50 replacement fee when registering with the DMV. Vehicles registered in counties that require emissions will still need emissions testing.



Texas vehicle owners will no longer be required to have a yearly vehicle safety inspection beginning on Jan. 1, 2025, but that doesn't mean you won't still need emissions testing.

The Texas legislature in 2023 voted to remove mandatory vehicle safety inspections for noncommercial vehicles.

It does not remove emissions inspections where they are required.

Instead, the $7.50 fee will be assessed as an "inspection program replacement fee" that is added when the vehicle is registered with the Department of Motor Vehicles.

New vehicles from the two most recent model years that have not been registered before will pay an initial fee of $16.75 that will cover two years.

Do I need an emissions test in North Texas?

The short answer is yes if you live in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

These counties require yearly emissions testing as part of the vehicle registration process:

Dallas County

Tarrant County

Collin County

Denton County

Ellis County

Johnson County

Kaufman County

Parker County

Rockwall County

Commercial vehicles are still required to undergo a safety inspection. Those vehicles will not have to pay replacement fees.