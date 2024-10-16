Texas Tuxedo Dumplings Recipe
Texas Tuxedo Dumplings Recipe:
Ingredients for filling:
- Dumpling wrappers (store-bought or homemade)
- 1 cup pork belly, finely diced
- 1 cup beef, finely diced
- 1 cup cilantro, chopped
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 1/4 cup rice vinegar
- 2 tablespoons garlic paste (store-bought or homemade)
- 2 tablespoons ginger paste (store-bought or homemade)
- 1 cup cooked rice
Ingredients for chili broth:
- 2 cups chicken or vegetable broth
- 2 tablespoons chili paste
- Salt to taste
Ingredients for dumpling sauce:
- 1/4 cup tomato paste
- 1 tablespoon garlic chili paste
- 1/4 cup rice vinegar
- 2 tablespoons Korean soy sauce
Instructions:
1. Prepare the Chili Broth:
- In a saucepan, combine the chicken or vegetable broth and chili paste. Simmer for 10 minutes.
- Season with salt to taste. Let cool, then freeze in ice cube trays until solid.
2. Make the Filling:
- In a large bowl, combine the pork belly, beef, cilantro, soy sauce, rice vinegar, garlic paste, ginger paste, and cooked rice. Mix well.
3. Assemble the Dumplings:
- Take a dumpling wrapper and place about a tablespoon of the filling in the center.
- Add a frozen cube of chili broth on top of the filling.
- Moisten the edges of the wrapper with water and fold to seal tightly, pinching the edges to create pleats.
4. Cook the Dumplings:
- Boil or steam the dumplings for 8-10 minutes until fully cooked.
5. Prepare the Dumpling Sauce:
- In a small bowl, mix together the tomato paste, garlic chili paste, rice vinegar, and Korean soy sauce. Adjust seasoning to taste.
6. Serve:
- Serve the dumplings hot with the dipping sauce on the side.