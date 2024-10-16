Expand / Collapse search

Texas Tuxedo Dumplings Recipe

Published  October 16, 2024 10:36am CDT
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

Hell's Kitchen Head Chef's signature dumpling recipe

Dallas resident and executive chef Brittany Fanning is in the Good Day kitchen to show viewers how to make Texas Tuxedo Dumplings. Hell's Kitchen: Head Chefs Only airs Thursday night at 7 p.m. on FOX.

Texas Tuxedo Dumplings Recipe:

Ingredients for filling:

  • Dumpling wrappers (store-bought or homemade)
  • 1 cup pork belly, finely diced
  • 1 cup beef, finely diced
  • 1 cup cilantro, chopped
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup rice vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons garlic paste (store-bought or homemade)
  • 2 tablespoons ginger paste (store-bought or homemade)
  • 1 cup cooked rice

Ingredients for chili broth:

  • 2 cups chicken or vegetable broth
  • 2 tablespoons chili paste
  • Salt to taste

Ingredients for dumpling sauce:

  • 1/4 cup tomato paste
  • 1 tablespoon garlic chili paste
  • 1/4 cup rice vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons Korean soy sauce

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Chili Broth:

  • In a saucepan, combine the chicken or vegetable broth and chili paste. Simmer for 10 minutes.
  • Season with salt to taste. Let cool, then freeze in ice cube trays until solid.

2. Make the Filling:

  • In a large bowl, combine the pork belly, beef, cilantro, soy sauce, rice vinegar, garlic paste, ginger paste, and cooked rice. Mix well.

3. Assemble the Dumplings:

  • Take a dumpling wrapper and place about a tablespoon of the filling in the center.
  • Add a frozen cube of chili broth on top of the filling.
  • Moisten the edges of the wrapper with water and fold to seal tightly, pinching the edges to create pleats.

4. Cook the Dumplings:

  • Boil or steam the dumplings for 8-10 minutes until fully cooked.

5. Prepare the Dumpling Sauce:

  • In a small bowl, mix together the tomato paste, garlic chili paste, rice vinegar, and Korean soy sauce. Adjust seasoning to taste.

6. Serve:

  • Serve the dumplings hot with the dipping sauce on the side.