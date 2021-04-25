Texas to receive 1.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this week

There are 1.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses set to be delivered to providers across Texas this week.

On Monday, Methodist Dallas Medical Center plans to administer at least 1,000 doses on a first come, first served basis, with no appointment necessary.

More North Texas providers are telling people to show up without an appointment.

Methodist’s president said their no show rate has gone up, to about 20% no shows.

As the clinic has slowed down, the hospital has decided it’s time to get creative and offer as many options as possible.

Monday will be no appointment Monday at Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

Those looking to get a vaccine can just walk in anytime between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. with a photo ID.

The hospital said the first 1,000 people in line will receive the Moderna vaccine.

If more than 1,000 people show up, Pfizer will also be used.

According to the state, nearly 50% of Texans have at least one shot, and around 32% are fully vaccinated.

But president and chief operating officer of the Methodist Health System, Pam Stoyanoff, said the big issue is how to get this last group of people vaccinated to get to herd immunity.

"We have tried to educate people on the value of getting the vaccine, as opposed to the risk of getting COVID, and there are just a lot of people out there very hesitant," she explained. "The pulling of J&J didn’t make people feel any better. So we are kind of starting over with educating that these vaccines have nominal risks and no huge risks as we have vaccinated over 70,000 people."

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will not be used at Methodist event Monday, even with the lifting of the pause.

However, Dallas County health officials said they have 30,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines they plan to use this week.

County officials said they have enough in stock, and it’s all about efficiency.