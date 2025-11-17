Record-breaking number of Texans to travel during Thanksgiving

article

The Brief AAA Texas predicts 5.8 million Texans will travel more than 50 miles from home during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. This marks a 1.1% increase over last year and a new record for Thanksgiving travel in Texas. Most Texans are expected to drive to their destination.



Texans are expected to travel in record numbers during Thanksgiving this year.

According to a forecast from AAA Texas released Monday, 5.8 million people in Texas will travel more than 50 miles from home during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period – between Nov. 25 and Dec. 1.

Nearly 90% of Texans will drive to their destination. About 328,000 Texans will fly, while another 140,000 will use other means of transportation.

"Thanksgiving travel is a true Texas tradition," said Galen Grillo, Vice President and General Manager of AAA Texas. "From road trips along I-35 and I-10 to flights out of DFW and Houston, Texans go the distance to spend time with family and friends. It’s one of the busiest – and most meaningful – times to travel each year."

Busiest travel days

According to AAA, INRIX expects the roads to be the most congested on Nov. 25 and 26. Heavy return traffic is also expected on Dec. 30.

As many as 29,000 roadside assistance calls are forecast in Texas during the holiday travel period, AAA said.

Gas prices

AAA reported that Texas drivers will pay $2.61 per gallon on average for gasoline this year – roughly the same price as last year

Where ya headed?

According to AAA, most travelers in Texas are bound for Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and the Hill Country.

National scale

Across the country, AAA predicted 81.8 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving. That marks a new record and is an increase of 1.6 million over last year.