Texas Tech officials address sports betting controversy surrounding transfer QB Brendan Sorsby

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The Brief Texas Tech leadership released a 21-minute video publicly defending quarterback Brendan Sorsby's court-ordered return to play following a permanent NCAA ban for placing 9,000 sports wagers. Officials framed Sorsby’s actions as a diagnosed gambling addiction, detailing university safeguards like device monitoring and counseling while rejecting claims that his return compromises game integrity. It remains unknown if the Big 12 or NCAA will launch further legal or disciplinary actions, though Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has already warned the conference against sanctioning the school.



Texas Tech University Athletics posted a video publicly defending quarterback Brendan Sorsby on Thursday night.

University officials released a nearly 21-minute video featuring the school's top leadership amid mounting criticism over the player's court-ordered return to eligibility following a gambling scandal.

Inside Texas Tech’s video defense

Grant Stovall (far left), Lawrence Schovanec (middle left), Joey McGuire (middle), Kirby Hocutt (middle right), Robert Giovanetti (far right)

What we know:

The video was posted to Texas Tech Athletics social media accounts, featured University President Lawrence Schovanec, Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt, football coach Joey McGuire and senior athletics administrator Grant Stovall addressing concerns surrounding Sorsby.

Sorsby was ruled eligible to play in 2026 after a Lubbock County judge temporarily blocked the NCAA's permanent ineligibility ruling.

Texas AG warns Big 12 Conference

The unusual public response came one day after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton warned the Big 12 Conference against imposing sanctions on Texas Tech over the matter and as debate intensified across college athletics about the implications of the court's decision.

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FILE-Guests line up to place bets as they attend a viewing party inside the Race & Sports SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Big picture view:

The controversy comes at a time when college athletics is grappling with the rapid expansion of legalized sports betting and increasing concerns about gambling among athletes.

Schovanec argued NCAA policies were developed before sports wagering became widely accessible through mobile devices and suggested institutions must consider modern realities surrounding addiction and mental health.

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - APRIL 17: Brendan Sorsby #2 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders passes during the Texas Tech Spring Game at Jones AT&T Stadium on April 17, 2026 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images for ONIT)

The backstory:

Sorsby is a transfer quarterback who previously played at Indiana and Cincinnati. He admitted to extensive sports gambling activity and court records indicate he placed more than 9,000 wagers totaling at least $90,000 during his college career and acknowledged sending money to others to place bets on his behalf.

The NCAA permanently ruled him ineligible under its gambling policies.

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What they're saying:

Texas Tech officials repeatedly characterized Sorsby's conduct as part of a medically diagnosed gambling addiction and emphasized the university's obligation to support students facing mental health challenges.

"Brendan Sorsby is recovering from an addiction. He's recovering," McGuire said during the video. "Our number one priority is getting him back in this environment with his teammates, with people that love him, that care about him."

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Hocutt said Texas Tech followed the NCAA reinstatement process before Sorsby independently pursued legal action. He stressed that the university was not a party to the lawsuit and did not pay Sorsby's legal expenses.

The Texas Tech Athletics officials outlined a series of safeguards they said have been implemented, including counseling, financial oversight, monitoring software on Sorsby's electronic devices, compliance reviews and mentorship programs.

Dig deeper:

The extensive public defense drew immediate reaction from commentators and fans across social media and the broader sports world.

Throughout the video, university leaders rejected suggestions that Sorsby's return threatens the integrity of competition.

"The integrity of the game is sacred," Hocutt said, adding that Sorsby had assured school officials he never altered the outcome of a game or provided inside information.

The other side:

The NCAA has publicly opposed the court ruling and could pursue further legal action. The temporary injunction allows Sorsby to compete while the underlying lawsuit proceeds through the courts.

No sanctions have been announced by the Big 12 Conference, but speculation about potential conference action intensified after the court ruling, prompting Paxton's warning that any punishment directed at Texas Tech could expose the conference to legal liability.

Brendan Sorsby and Texas Tech football

AUSTIN, TX - NOVEMBER 24: A Texas Tech Red Raiders helmet rests on the sidelines during college football game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Texas Longhorns on November 24, 2023, at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. (P Expand

What's next:

For now, Sorsby remains on track to join the Red Raiders after serving a two-game suspension to begin the 2026 season, while the broader legal and policy debate surrounding his case continues.