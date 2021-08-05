Texas tax-free weekend kicks off amid school supply price hike

article

The return to school may push back to school spending to a record high this year. Thankfully, Texas parents can get a small break this weekend.

According to the National Retail Federation, parents are expected to spend $37.1 billion this year on school supplies.

That’s a 12 percent increase over last year and an average increase of about $58 more per student in elementary through high school.

Experts say inflation is really driving the cost increase. Also, fewer sales and supply problems from the pandemic are making some items harder to find and more expensive.

Families can save money this weekend by shopping during the Texas tax-free holiday.

Things like clothes, shoes and school supplies under $100 are tax free. It applies to adult clothing as well as children’s clothes.

For a complete list of items that qualify, visit https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-490/.

Advertisement

The sales tax holiday starts Friday and runs through Sunday.