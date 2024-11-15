Texas Supreme Court opinion clears path for Robert Roberson's execution

The Brief The Texas Supreme Court issued an opinion on Friday over the delay in death row inmate Robert Roberson's execution. Roberson was convicted of murder after his 2-year-old daughter was determined to have died from shaken baby syndrome. The Supreme Court halted the execution after a House committee issued a subpoena for him to testify about a Texas law. The Supreme Court ruled that lawmakers cannot stop executions through a legislative subpoena.



The Texas Supreme Court issued an opinion on Friday looking to clear up the legal questions raised by a House committee in the case of death row inmate Robert Roberson.

The committee issued a subpoena on the day before Roberson's scheduled execution on Oct. 17 as an attempt to halt it.

The Texas Supreme Court initially paused the execution on the night of the lethal injection to review the committee's request.

In an opinion released on Friday by Justice Evan Young, the court says the subpoena should not have delayed the execution.

"Legislative investigatory power, even at its maximum, is insufficient to forestall a long-scheduled execution under the circumstances presented here," reads part of the 30-page opinion from the court.

Roberson was convicted of killing his 2-year-old daughter, Nikki, in Palestine, Texas in 2002.

He took her to the emergency room with a high fever, where medical staff determined her condition was consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

Roberson's attorneys have challenged that diagnosis, calling it "junk science." They say Nikki died from natural causes, likely undiagnosed pneumonia.

A coalition of lawmakers and the lead detective on the case have argued the science supporting Roberson's death sentence doesn't hold up.

Texas passed a law in 2013 that allows a person convicted of a crime to seek relief if the evidence used against them is no longer credible.

The Texas House Committee on Jurisprudence issued the subpoena to have Roberson testify in order to talk about the law and if it is being properly implemented.

The Texas Supreme Court said that is not enough reason to delay Roberson's execution.

"The committee has not shown that only Roberson (or a similarly situated future inmate) has the information the committee seeks. The decades of litigation over his case have produced a wealth of public records. And other people, including Roberson’s attorneys, are likely to know any facts relevant to making public policy that are not in those records," reads Young's opinion.

Young goes on to write that because executions are scheduled so far in advance, there is, in most cases, no reason for the last-minute subpoena.

"There would be no logical end to the potential for last-minute subpoenas and the recall of a witness. The legislature cannot demand assistance that amounts to the assisting party’s surrender of its own constitutional authority and duties," reads the opinion.

Roberson's execution date has not been rescheduled at this time.

The Supreme Court says because the new date will be set far in the future, if the committee wishes to hear his testimony, it should be allowed "so long as a subpoena issues in a way that does not inevitably block a scheduled execution."

Texas House Committee on Jurisprudence chair and Committee on Judiciary & Civil Jurisprudence Joe Moody and Jeff Leach thanked the Texas Supreme Court's ruling.

"In holding that a legislative subpoena cannot delay an execution - never our specific intention - the Supreme Court also rightfully agreed that our legislative subpoena and this suit were valid. Further, the Supreme Court strongly reinforced our belief that our Committee can indeed obtain Mr. Roberson's testimony and made clear that it expects the Executive Branch of government to accommodate us in doing so. That has been our position all along, and we look forward to working with the Executive Branch to do just that," read the statement.

Roberson would be the first person in the US executed for a murder conviction tied to the diagnosis of shaken baby syndrome.

The case has garnered national attention, with hearings including testimony from Dr. Phil and author John Grisham.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott could still grant clemency in the case, or a 30-day reprieve.

His office filed an amicus brief, saying lawmakers "stepped out of line" when they issued the subpoena that led to the delay in Roberson's execution.