Texas Supreme Court to hear arguments in abortion case

By
Published 
Abortion Laws
FOX 4

The Texas Supreme Court will hear arguments today in a lawsuit over the state's tough new abortion laws. A group of 20 women say they were denied abortions despite serious medical complications, some of which were life-threatening.

DALLAS - The state’s abortion laws will be challenged Tuesday before the Texas Supreme Court. Lawyers will be making their cases in a fight that’s been going on for months.

The lawsuit that will be heard involves Texas women who were denied abortions despite serious pregnancy complications, including some who nearly died.

Since the Center for Reproductive Rights filed the suit, the number of plaintiffs has nearly tripled.

abortion generic gynecologist office

In total, 20 women and two doctors are now suing the state.

The court will decide whether to block the state’s abortion ban in the instances the women faced.

The two doctors said they struggle to practice medicine under the ban because of the law’s ambiguity.

Related

Texas' abortion 'trigger law' goes into effect
article

Texas' abortion 'trigger law' goes into effect

The so-called "trigger law" kicked in as a result of the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade in June.

The state’s law as it is currently written does not list specific health risk exceptions to allow doctors to perform an abortion.

So, doctors have been turning patients away even in life-threatening situations because they face up to 99 years in prison and the loss of their medical license for violations.

That means pregnant mothers are being forced to either wait until they are near death to receive an abortion or leave the state if they can.

Related

Texas counties attempting to stop people from using roads to get an abortion grows
article

Texas counties attempting to stop people from using roads to get an abortion grows

Texas is one of 13 states that bans abortion at all stages of pregnancy.

Some have been forced to carry non-viable pregnancies to term, resulting in stillbirths or the baby dying shortly after birth.

The lawsuit seeks to clearly outline the medical exceptions that allow patients to terminate a pregnancy.

In August, a district judge sided with the group ruling that the women in the lawsuit should have received abortion care.

Related

Texas’ abortion ban too restrictive for women with pregnancy complications, judge rules
article

Texas’ abortion ban too restrictive for women with pregnancy complications, judge rules

A Texas judge has ruled the state’s abortion ban has proven too restrictive for women with serious pregnancy complications and must allow exceptions without doctors fearing the threat of criminal charges.

Attorney General Ken Paxton appealed that decision, blocking it from taking effect. That is why the case has been sent to the state’s Supreme Court.

The hearing in August gets underway Tuesday at 10 a.m.