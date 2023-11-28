Texas Supreme Court to hear arguments in abortion case

The state’s abortion laws will be challenged Tuesday before the Texas Supreme Court. Lawyers will be making their cases in a fight that’s been going on for months.

The lawsuit that will be heard involves Texas women who were denied abortions despite serious pregnancy complications, including some who nearly died.

Since the Center for Reproductive Rights filed the suit, the number of plaintiffs has nearly tripled.

In total, 20 women and two doctors are now suing the state.

The court will decide whether to block the state’s abortion ban in the instances the women faced.

The two doctors said they struggle to practice medicine under the ban because of the law’s ambiguity.

The state’s law as it is currently written does not list specific health risk exceptions to allow doctors to perform an abortion.

So, doctors have been turning patients away even in life-threatening situations because they face up to 99 years in prison and the loss of their medical license for violations.

That means pregnant mothers are being forced to either wait until they are near death to receive an abortion or leave the state if they can.

Some have been forced to carry non-viable pregnancies to term, resulting in stillbirths or the baby dying shortly after birth.

The lawsuit seeks to clearly outline the medical exceptions that allow patients to terminate a pregnancy.

In August, a district judge sided with the group ruling that the women in the lawsuit should have received abortion care.

Attorney General Ken Paxton appealed that decision, blocking it from taking effect. That is why the case has been sent to the state’s Supreme Court.

The hearing in August gets underway Tuesday at 10 a.m.