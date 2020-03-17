Texas State Capitol, other buildings to close to public due to COVID-19

The Texas State Capitol and other buildings and sites will be closed to the public this week due to the coronavirus.

The State Preservation Board says the closure will go into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 18. Elected officials and staff and state agency personnel with state IDs will be allowed inside the building to work.

The Capitol Visitors Center, the Texas State Cemetery, and the Capitol Visitors Parking Garage will also be closed to the public. All gift shops and the Capitol Grill also will close as part of the effort to reduce exposure to the COVID-19 contagion. The previous closure of the Bullock Texas State History Museum remains in effect.

The board will reduce onsite staffing to skeleton crew levels and utilize telework. Essential security, housekeeping, and facilities services will continue in the building.

The board will continue to monitor public health officials' protocols for containing community transmission of the virus and respond accordingly. The board will notify the public as soon as the Capitol is scheduled to reopen.

Updates will be shared on the Board's website.

