Texas State awarded $1.5M to help former students complete degrees
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Texas State University says it has been awarded a $1.5 million grant to help up to 1,000 former students return to school and complete their degrees.
The reskilling grant is to help support displaced Texas workers who need to reskill or upskill to get back into the workforce and Texas students who have previously dropped out of college without completing a postsecondary credential, says the university.
The $1.5 million will directly support Bring Bobcats Back, a program created in 2018 to encourage students to return and finish their degrees.
Texas State's grant is part of the Texas Reskilling Support Fund Grant Program, a $46.5 million fund established to provide support to students most significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, helping them to continue their education and economic recovery.
The university says that Enrollment Management, which manages Bring Bobcats Back, has developed a list of prospective candidates by reviewing academic records to identify formerly enrolled students who completed several years of study but stopped short of earning their degree. Those prospects will be contacted and provided information about the new opportunity.
The financial aid is not just limited to those who initially attended Texas State, says the university. Those who began, but did not complete, their coursework at other universities are also eligible if they meet the program's criteria.
To qualify, prospective returning students must:
- be Texas residents eligible for in-state tuition as determined by the institution
- have filed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid
- have financial need and are eligible for federal Title IV aid
- have affirmed they were affected by COVID-19. Institutions may establish their own processes for determining COVID-19 impact
- are enrolled in an eligible undergraduate or short-term workforce credential program either full time or part-time
- have not been enrolled in an accredited post-secondary institution in the previous academic fall or spring semester or previous six months
- are within twelve months or 75% or more of completing their credential program