Texas State awarded $1.5M to help former students complete degrees

Texas State University says it has been awarded a $1.5 million grant to help up to 1,000 former students return to school and complete their degrees.

The reskilling grant is to help support displaced Texas workers who need to reskill or upskill to get back into the workforce and Texas students who have previously dropped out of college without completing a postsecondary credential, says the university.

The $1.5 million will directly support Bring Bobcats Back, a program created in 2018 to encourage students to return and finish their degrees.

RELATED: Texas State announces $6.5M in emergency grants for students

Texas State's grant is part of the Texas Reskilling Support Fund Grant Program, a $46.5 million fund established to provide support to students most significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, helping them to continue their education and economic recovery.

The $1.5 million Texas State received will directly support Bring Bobcats Back, a program created in 2018 to encourage students to return and finish their degrees.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The university says that Enrollment Management, which manages Bring Bobcats Back, has developed a list of prospective candidates by reviewing academic records to identify formerly enrolled students who completed several years of study but stopped short of earning their degree. Those prospects will be contacted and provided information about the new opportunity.

The financial aid is not just limited to those who initially attended Texas State, says the university. Those who began, but did not complete, their coursework at other universities are also eligible if they meet the program's criteria.

RELATED: SpaceX launch carries Texas State experiment to International Space Station

To qualify, prospective returning students must: