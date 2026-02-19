Rangers manager Skip Schumaker chats before first spring training game

The Brief Skip Schumaker is leading his first spring training with the Rangers, focusing on building a "dangerous" offensive lineup and solid defense. Schumaker plans to rely on veteran leaders like Corey Seager and Jacob deGrom while integrating young talent like Wyatt Langford. The Rangers begin their spring training schedule this Friday with an opening matchup against the Kansas City Royals.



There’s a lot of anticipation from players as the newest manager of the Texas Rangers gets settled in for spring training in Surprise, Arizona.

Many fans are also wondering what Skip Schumaker will bring to the clubhouse.

Skip Schumaker’s Rangers

What they're saying:

Schumaker said he’s leaning on the solid foundation that has already been set for the Rangers, with leaders like Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, and Corey Seager carrying valuable experience.

He also sees a bright future for some of the newer guys on the team like Wyatt Langford.

When asked about what it will take to make it back to the playoffs and hopefully another World Series, he said he hopes to keep building on the team’s success from last season with a solid defense and lights-out pitching.

Schumaker also talked about his plans to get the bats moving. He said that motivation is a dangerous thing, and his guys are ready to do what it takes to win.

"Spring training is a special time. People come from everywhere to enjoy a week of really good weather, hopefully some good baseball. But I think you can see the players more on a personal level. You’re able to get more autographs and it can be more personal," he said. "But again, we’re ramping up. I don’t care about the wins and losses. We’re ramping up to try and win as many games in front of our Texas Rangers fans when we get home."

Dig deeper:

Schumaker was hesitant to talk about himself.

"If the story or something is about me, them I’m doing this thing wrong. So, I definitely want it to be about the players. So the more I’m in the headlines, that is not a good thing. So, hopefully you don’t hear too much about me," he said.

However, he said he and his family are excited about their move to North Texas. He’s already purchased a home in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and his son will play baseball at Texas Southern University next year.

What's next:

The Rangers’ first spring training game is on Friday against the Kansas City Royals.