Expand / Collapse search

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker chats before first spring training game

By
Published  February 19, 2026 4:53pm CST
Texas Rangers
FOX 4
Skip Schumaker on spring training, moving to DFW

Skip Schumaker on spring training, moving to DFW

FOX 4's Payton May talked to the newest Texas Rangers manager about his team, his players, and moving his family to North Texas.

The Brief

    • Skip Schumaker is leading his first spring training with the Rangers, focusing on building a "dangerous" offensive lineup and solid defense.
    • Schumaker plans to rely on veteran leaders like Corey Seager and Jacob deGrom while integrating young talent like Wyatt Langford.
    • The Rangers begin their spring training schedule this Friday with an opening matchup against the Kansas City Royals.

SURPRISE, Arizona - There’s a lot of anticipation from players as the newest manager of the Texas Rangers gets settled in for spring training in Surprise, Arizona.

Many fans are also wondering what Skip Schumaker will bring to the clubhouse.

Skip Schumaker’s Rangers

What they're saying:

Schumaker said he’s leaning on the solid foundation that has already been set for the Rangers, with leaders like Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, and Corey Seager carrying valuable experience.

He also sees a bright future for some of the newer guys on the team like Wyatt Langford.

When asked about what it will take to make it back to the playoffs and hopefully another World Series, he said he hopes to keep building on the team’s success from last season with a solid defense and lights-out pitching.

Related

Rangers to give away replica Nolan Ryan bloody jerseys
article

Rangers to give away replica Nolan Ryan bloody jerseys

This summer, the Texas Rangers are planning to give fans replicas of Nolan Ryan’s iconic blood-stained jersey.

Schumaker also talked about his plans to get the bats moving. He said that motivation is a dangerous thing, and his guys are ready to do what it takes to win.

"Spring training is a special time. People come from everywhere to enjoy a week of really good weather, hopefully some good baseball. But I think you can see the players more on a personal level. You’re able to get more autographs and it can be more personal," he said. "But again, we’re ramping up. I don’t care about the wins and losses. We’re ramping up to try and win as many games in front of our Texas Rangers fans when we get home."

Rangers fans travel to Arizona for spring training

Rangers fans travel to Arizona for spring training

The fans have arrived and players now pack the practice field! Here's what's happening at the Texas Rangers Spring Training.

Dig deeper:

Schumaker was hesitant to talk about himself.

"If the story or something is about me, them I’m doing this thing wrong. So, I definitely want it to be about the players. So the more I’m in the headlines, that is not a good thing. So, hopefully you don’t hear too much about me," he said.

However, he said he and his family are excited about their move to North Texas. He’s already purchased a home in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and his son will play baseball at Texas Southern University next year.

Man honors late wife by going to Rangers Spring Training

Man honors late wife by going to Rangers Spring Training

A Texas Rangers fan is watching the team practice to pay tribute to his wife Shirley. FOX 4's Payton May shares Calvin and Shirley Kost's story.

What's next:

The Rangers’ first spring training game is on Friday against the Kansas City Royals.

The Source: FOX 4's Payton May gathered information for this story by interviewing Skip Shumaker at spring training.

Texas RangersSports