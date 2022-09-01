Texas sends bus of migrants to Chicago, mayor calls program 'racist'

Two buses carrying migrants from Texas arrived in Chicago on Wednesday night.

80 to 100 people arrived at Chicago's Union Station as a part of Gov. Greg Abbott's program busing migrants who illegally crossed the southern border to cities run by Democrats.

Chicago is the third city to receive buses of migrants from the border. Washington, D.C. and New York were previously used as drop-off locations as well.

"President Biden's inaction at our southern border continues putting the lives of Texans—and Americans—at risk and is overwhelming our communities," said Governor Abbott in a statement. "To continue providing much-needed relief to our small, overrun border towns, Chicago will join fellow sanctuary cities Washington, D.C. and New York City as an additional drop-off location. Mayor Lightfoot loves to tout the responsibility of her city to welcome all regardless of legal status, and I look forward to seeing this responsibility in action as these migrants receive resources from a sanctuary city with the capacity to serve them."

A spokesperson from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office responded calling the practice "racist".

"As a city, we are doing everything we can to ensure these immigrants and their families can receive shelter, food, and most importantly protection. This is not new; Chicago welcome hundreds of migrants every year to our city and provides much-needed assistance," the statement said. "Unfortunately, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is without any shame or humanity. But ever since he put these racist practices of expulsion in place, we have been working with our community partners to ready the city to receive these individuals."

Governor Abbott began the busing program in April, sending migrants who volunteer to the nation's capital. In all, more than 9,000 migrants have been bused from Texas to other cities.