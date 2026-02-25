Texas Senate primary becomes most expensive in U.S. history as spending tops $110M

article

The Brief Texas set a national record for the most expensive Senate primary in U.S. history, with advertising spending exceeding $110 million. Republicans dominate the spending at $88 million, largely focused on incumbent John Cornyn, as President Trump prepares a high-profile visit to the state Friday. A late-stage surge is driving the costs, with nearly half of all campaign funds being spent in the final weeks leading up to the March 3 vote.



The Texas Senate primary is now the most expensive in U.S. history with more than $110 million being spent on advertising.

The drive in spending comes as both Republicans and Democrats find themselves in close, heated races to earn their party's nomination for November.

By the numbers:

According to AdImpact, the $110.5 million is around $1 million more than the amount spent during Arizona's 2022 Senate primary.

Around 70% of the spending and reservations in the races have come from outside groups, the ad tracking company said.

A majority of that money is coming in on the Republican side, where $64 million has been spent on incumbent John Cornyn, while his opponents, Rep. Wesley Hunt and Attorney General Ken Paxton have seen $11.4 million and $3.6 million, respectively.

Another $5.4 million has been spent on anti-Hunt ads, while $3.6 million has been spent on anti-Paxton campaigns.

In total, $88 million has been spent on advertising on the Republican side.

Featured article

Democrat spending trails Republicans

Spending on the Democrat side pales in comparison to Republicans, with around $26 million being spent on race. A majority of that money is coming in for state Rep. James Talarico.

On Wednesday, AdImpact said spending for Talarico reached $21.5 million, compared to just $4.5 million for U.S. Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett.

Final weeks of Senate Primary see surge in spending

Nearly half of the money being spent on the Texas Senate primary is coming in the final weeks leading up to election day.

AdImpact reports $48.6 million will be spent on political advertising when the dust settles on the final month of the primary.

Between Feb. 1 and March 3, advertising for Cornyn will land around $18.8 million. Numbers for his opponents lag way behind with $3.7 million coming in for Paxton and $2.2 million for Hunt. Groups are spending $5.8 million on anti-Hunt advertising in the final weeks of the primary.

The numbers show that a majority of Democratic spend is also from the final weeks of the primary, with $14.3 million being spent on Talarico and $3.9 million being spent on Crockett.