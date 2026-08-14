Texas School Ratings: Check your school and district's 2026 grade

The Brief The TEA released the 2026 A-F grades for every school district and school in the state on Friday. Dallas ISD received an overall B rating for the second year in a row with a score of 85. That’s an increase of nine points since 2023. Fort Worth ISD maintained its C rating but improved from a score of 73 to 77 following last year's state takeover. The ratings measure how well students are learning districtwide and how well each school is preparing students for the next grade level.



Texas school districts got their grades today. The Texas Education Agency released its annual A-F accountability ratings to give parents a snapshot of how their district is performing.

TEA Accountability Ratings

What we know:

The 2026 grades were released on Friday morning. You can search for your school district on the TEA website at https://rptsvr1.tea.texas.gov/perfreport/account/acct_srch.html.

TEA Commissioner Mike Morath is expected to speak about the results while visiting the Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District on Friday afternoon.

Dig deeper:

Dallas-Fort Worth's two largest school districts both improved their scores.

Dallas ISD earned a B for the second-straight year with a score of 85. That's up nine points from 2023.

Dallas ISD also said 94% of its schools earned an A, B, or C rating. A few campuses improved significantly, including Dr. L.G. Pinkston Sr. High School, South Oak Cliff High School, Skyline High School, and David W. Carter High School, which are all A-rated campuses now.

The district is also celebrating the success of emergent bilingual and economically disadvantaged students, who outperformed their state peers in all subjects.

Only two Dallas ISD campuses earned an F rating: Harrell Budd Elementary and Edward Titche Elementary.

Fort Worth ISD, which is currently under the state's control, also improved slightly from an overall score of a 73 to a 77. The district earned another C rating for 2026.

Fort Worth still has seven failing campuses: William James Middle, Morningside MIddle, Carter Park Elementary, W M Green Elementary, Sunrise - McMillan Elementary, Edward Brisco Elementary, and Woodway Elementary.

In comparing the two districts, 22% of Dallas ISD students master STAAR performance while that number is only 14% in Fort Worth ISD. But Fort Worth has a higher four-year graduation rate at nearly 88%. Dallas falls slightly below at nearly 87%.

Why you should care:

Texas public school districts and individual campuses are given a letter grade, A-F, which rates "what students are learning in each grade and whether or not they are ready for the next grade. It also shows how well a school prepares their students for success after high school in college, the workforce, or the military."

Check Your District Grade

Having trouble seeing the charts? CLICK HERE to view all the ratings on the TEA website.

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Check Your School Grade

For a statewide list of ratings, visit https://tea.texas.gov/texas-schools/accountability/academic-accountability/performance-reporting/2026-accountability-rating-system.