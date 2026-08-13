Dallas Mavericks release 2026-27 season schedule

The Brief The Dallas Mavericks announced their 82-game schedule for the 2026-27 NBA season on Thursday. Dallas will open the season on the road against the Houston Rockets on October 21, and play their home opener against the San Antonio Spurs on October 24. The team is scheduled to play 21 nationally televised games, though the Mavs won't play on Christmas Day for the first time since 2019.



The Dallas Mavericks unveiled their 82-game schedule for the upcoming NBA season, and it includes plenty of nationally televised games for Cooper Flagg and company.

Dallas Mavericks 2026-27 schedule

By the numbers:

The Mavs will open up the 47th season in team history on October 21 at 7:30 p.m. in Houston to take on Kevin Durant and the Rockets.

On October 24 at 7 p.m., the Mavs will play their first home game of the season against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, the third straight season Dallas will play San Antonio in their home opener.

The Mavs' 2026-27 schedule features 21 nationally televised games, with their first being on October 28 when they host 2-time NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder on ESPN.

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This year's schedule does not include a game on Christmas Day, a holiday the Mavs had played on for six straight seasons.

Dallas will play in a season-high 17 games in the month of January. The Mavs will play in 16 back-to-backs during the season.

Other games of note include Luka Dončić and the Los Angeles Lakers coming to Dallas on February 28, which is Dončić's birthday, as well as LeBron James' first game in Dallas with his new Philadelphia 76ers squad on February 15.

The team's final regular season game will be at home against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 11.

NBA Cup schedule

The league's in-season tournament, the NBA Cup, returns in 2026-27. The Mavericks will play in four Group Play games to determine if they make the NBA Cup's knockout round:

Oct. 30 vs. Houston Rockets

Nov. 6 vs. Utah Jazz

Nov. 24 at Denver Nuggets

Nov. 27 at Phoenix Suns

What's next:

Before the Mavs begin their regular season, they'll play in a few preseason games.

Their first preseason game is on October 9 against the Houston Rockets in Macau, China, as part of the NBA China Games. That game will tip at 7 a.m. CT.