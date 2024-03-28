Expand / Collapse search

Texas school bus crash: Hays CISD releases dash cam video

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  March 28, 2024 11:50am CDT
WATCH: Dash cam video shows the moments leading up to a school bus crash on March 22 that left two people dead and dozens injured in Bastrop County. Courtesy: Hays CISD *Warning: While FOX 7 has removed the audio and the video does not show images of children, this video may still be disturbing for some viewers.

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - Hays Consolidated Independent School District has released new video showing the school bus crash that left two people dead, including a preschooler.

The crash happened Friday, March 22, in Bastrop County on Highway 21 near Caldwell Road as the students were returning from a field trip to the zoo.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a cement truck veered into the school bus' lane and hit the bus, causing it to roll over. A sedan that was behind the school bus was also involved in the crash.

New details are emerging after a deadly school bus crash in Bastrop County that killed two people, including a preschooler.

Five-year-old Ulises Rodriguez Montoya, from Tom Green Elementary School, and 33-year-old Ryan Wallace, the sedan's driver, were killed in the crash.

53 people were evaluated for injuries.

DPS is still investigating what caused the crash.

Hays CISD says the school bus did not have seat belts.