Southlake tops list of richest cities in Texas, study says
North Texas dominated a newly released list of the richest cities in Texas, taking home 6 of the top 10 spots.
The analysis from the website HomeSnacks.com factored in poverty rate, median household income, unemployment rate and where the richest people in the state live. In order to make the list cities also had to have a population of at least 5,000.
Texas tops list of one-way U-Haul destinations in 2022
Southlake topped the list with a median income of $239,833.
Lucas, Coppell, Heath, Highland Village and Keller also made the list.
2023 Richiest Cities in Texas
- Southlake
- Bellaire
- Alamo Heights
- Lucas
- Lakeway
- Coppell
- Heath
- Highland Village
- Bee Cave
- Keller