Texas restroom in running for America's Best Restroom

article

The Brief A North Texas restroom, Tatsu, is a finalist in the 2025 America's Best Restroom contest. Tatsu is competing against eight other restrooms from across the country for the title. The public can vote for their favorite restroom until 11 a.m. on August 15.



A restroom in North Texas is a finalist for the 2025 America's Best Restroom contest.

Local perspective:

Tatsu is up against eight other public restrooms from across the United States for the title of America's Best Restroom in Cintas' 24th annual competition.

Cintas says, "Every detail matters at Tatsu, including the restroom. From the crystal-clear mirrors to the polished fixtures, the spotless and elegant space echoes the meticulous care shown throughout the meal. A fresh, clean scent creates an inviting and comforting atmosphere for guests. The restroom features a sophisticated Toto toilet and walls adorned with vivid Koi fish, adding a whimsical yet calming touch. The thoughtfully designed restroom reflects Tatsu’s broader commitment to hygiene, especially in the kitchen, where culinary creativity comes to life."

Big picture view:

The others up for the title of 2025 America's Best Restroom are:

Bear Head Lake State Park (Ely, Minnesota)

City of Fruita (Fruita, Colorado)

Footprints (Lawrence, Kansas)

Little America Hotel (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Moderne Bar (Orlando, Florida)

The Rooftop at Pier 17 (New York, New York)

Rosebrook Lodge (Bretton Woods, New Hampshire)

Tecolote Shores (San Diego, California)

The nine finalists were picked based on five criteria, including cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements, Cintas says.

What you can do:

The public can vote for their favorite restroom until 11 a.m. on Aug. 15. You can vote online here.

The winner will be announced this fall, and will receive a cleaning service from Cintas and $2,500 in facility services.

Dig deeper:

New Braunfels, Texas Buc-ee's restroom won the contest in 2012. No other Texas restroom has won.