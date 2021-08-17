Texas requests five mortuary trailers as COVID continues to surge

Texas has requested five mortuary trailers in anticipation of an increase in dead bodies since COVID-19 is surging again in Texas.

"We are anticipating a need within the state of Texas for these trailers as COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to increase," Texas Department of State Health Services spokesperson Doug Loveday said in a statement to FOX 7 Austin, adding that the trailers were requested on Aug. 4.

The trailers would come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and be stationed in San Antonio, where they would then move to various Texas locations if local leaders request them, according to Loveday.

FEMA previously provided this resource for earlier increases in COVID-19 fatalities.

The mortuary trailers will be delivered in the next week to two weeks, according to Loveday.

The surge in coronavirus spread in the U.S. is driving case totals to highs last seen six months ago. For much of last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported daily case numbers upwards of 100,000, with Thursday’s high of nearly 147,000 not previously seen since late January.

On Sunday, the U.S. led the world in new cases reported with over 38,400 new illnesses, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Iran followed with under 37,000 cases reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

