Texas Republican subject of House Ethics Committee investigation

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The Brief The House Ethics Committee on Monday announced it was investigating Texas Congressman Lance Gooden. Gooden told FOX News Digital that the investigation is finance related and called it "baseless." The committee said it would determine its next steps by Nov. 9.



The House Ethics Committee announced Monday that it was investigating Rep. Lance Gooden.

Gooden, who represents Texas' Fifth Congressional District, called the investigation "baseless" in a statement to FOX News.

While the ethics committee did not specify what it was investigating, Gooden told FOX News Digital that it was finance related.

What they're saying:

"These are bogus spending allegations perpetrated by dishonest unelected OCC bureaucrats, and as the fifth Texas GOP ally of the president to endure one of these attacks, I am confident the House Ethics Committee will confirm their baseless nature," Gooden told FOX News Digital.

The committee said it was extending its review of a "matter" that was sent to the Office of Congressional Conduct on June 10.

What's next:

"The Committee will announce its course of action in this matter on or before November 9, 2026," the committee said.