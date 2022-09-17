Texas ranked 2nd most diverse state in America, according to study

article

Texas has another thing to be proud of, as a recent study ranked the Lone Star State as one of the most diverse states in the U.S.

According to WalletHub, Texas was ranked the 2nd most diverse state in America, right behind California.

The study looked at a number of categories including industry, racial, ethnic, and religious diversity.

In fact, Texas was ranked 1st in industry diversity, 3rd in linguistic diversity, 4th in racial and ethnic diversity, and 5th and 6th in household size and religious diversity, respectively.

"There are many pros to living in a diverse state. Exposure to different cultures and ways of life is important," Rashawn Ray, Ph.D. Senior Fellow, The Brookings Institution told Wallethub. "It helps people to be more well-rounded, tolerant, inclusive, and equitable."

"There really are not too many negatives of diversity unless people native to an area are resistant to change and cultural exposure," Dr. Ray continued. "This is often where conflict ensues and can lead to a tense environment. Most people who migrate to an area aim to integrate and want to be accepted."

To read the full report and how other states compared, click here.