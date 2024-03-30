Texas Rangers unveil World Series Championship rings

The Texas Rangers have revealed what their 2023 World Series Championship rings look like, and they’re spectacular.

Players and staff will be presented with their rings during a ceremony before Saturday’s game against the Chicago Cubs at Globe Life Field.

They got to see the rings for the first time during a team dinner Friday night.

The rings, which were created with Jason of Beverly Hills, feature visible and hidden tributes to the team’s World Series win last season.

There are 103 blue sapphires on the top of the ring for the total number of wins in in the regular season and postseason, along with 23 red rubies to represent the year the Rangers won the World Series.

Related article

One of the hidden tributes is by removing the top, there is an 11-0 and "ROAD Dominance" to remember the team’s undefeated record in the postseason.

There are several more meaningful features, including each ring will also include a small covering of a baseball that was used in the 2023 World Series.