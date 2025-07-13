Texas Rangers select Gavin Fien with 12th overall pick in MLB draft

article

The Brief The Texas Rangers selected high school shortstop Gavin Fien from Great Oak High School in California with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. This marks the first time since 2018 that the Rangers have used their first-round pick on a high school player. Fien, an 18-year-old with a career .378 batting average in high school, was also a standout on the gold-medal winning 2024 USA Baseball 18U National Team.



For the No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft, the Texas Rangers selected shortstop Gavin Fien from Great Oak High School in California.

The Rangers selected a high school player with the club’s first pick for the first time since 2018, when the Rangers drafted right-handed pitcher Cole Winn with the 15th overall pick from Orange Lutheran High School out of California.

Fien's High School Career

18-year-old Fien (pronounced ‘FEEN’) had a .358 batting average in 95 at-bats.

Fien accumulated five home runs, 1 triple, 6 doubles, 16 RBIs, 24 runs, and eight stolen bases. He accumulated more walks (11) than strikeouts (9) in just 30 games as a senior for Great Oak in the Spring.

Over four varsity seasons in California, the right-handed hitter and thrower slashed .378/.451/.633/1.084 (108-286) with 12 home runs, 4 triples, 29 doubles, and 65 RBI across 91 games.



The Temecula, California native was also a standout on the 2024 USA Baseball 18U National Team, which went a perfect 8-0 en route to a gold medal in the WBSC U-18 Baseball World Cup Americas Qualifier last summer, where Fien started all eight games and had a batting average of .400 with 11 RBIs and a 1.109 OPS during the tournament.



Fien, a University of Texas commit, is the highest draft selection in Great Oak school history and joins his brother, Dylan, among the 11 players drafted from the program.