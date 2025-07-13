Texas Rangers select Gavin Fien with 12th overall pick in MLB draft
ARLINGTON, Texas - For the No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft, the Texas Rangers selected shortstop Gavin Fien from Great Oak High School in California.
The Rangers selected a high school player with the club’s first pick for the first time since 2018, when the Rangers drafted right-handed pitcher Cole Winn with the 15th overall pick from Orange Lutheran High School out of California.
Fien's High School Career
18-year-old Fien (pronounced ‘FEEN’) had a .358 batting average in 95 at-bats.
Fien accumulated five home runs, 1 triple, 6 doubles, 16 RBIs, 24 runs, and eight stolen bases. He accumulated more walks (11) than strikeouts (9) in just 30 games as a senior for Great Oak in the Spring.
Over four varsity seasons in California, the right-handed hitter and thrower slashed .378/.451/.633/1.084 (108-286) with 12 home runs, 4 triples, 29 doubles, and 65 RBI across 91 games.
The Temecula, California native was also a standout on the 2024 USA Baseball 18U National Team, which went a perfect 8-0 en route to a gold medal in the WBSC U-18 Baseball World Cup Americas Qualifier last summer, where Fien started all eight games and had a batting average of .400 with 11 RBIs and a 1.109 OPS during the tournament.
Fien, a University of Texas commit, is the highest draft selection in Great Oak school history and joins his brother, Dylan, among the 11 players drafted from the program.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Texas Rangers Baseball.