Expand / Collapse search

Texas Rangers select Gavin Fien with 12th overall pick in MLB draft

By
Published  July 13, 2025 7:27pm CDT
Texas Rangers
FOX 4
article

Gavin Fien

The Brief

    • The Texas Rangers selected high school shortstop Gavin Fien from Great Oak High School in California with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.
    • This marks the first time since 2018 that the Rangers have used their first-round pick on a high school player.
    • Fien, an 18-year-old with a career .378 batting average in high school, was also a standout on the gold-medal winning 2024 USA Baseball 18U National Team.

ARLINGTON, Texas - For the No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft, the Texas Rangers selected shortstop Gavin Fien from Great Oak High School in California. 

The Rangers selected a high school player with the club’s first pick for the first time since 2018, when the Rangers drafted right-handed pitcher Cole Winn with the 15th overall pick from Orange Lutheran High School out of California.

Fien's High School Career

Dig deeper:

18-year-old Fien (pronounced ‘FEEN’) had a .358 batting average in 95 at-bats. 

Fien accumulated five home runs, 1 triple, 6 doubles, 16 RBIs, 24 runs, and eight stolen bases. He accumulated more walks (11) than strikeouts (9) in just 30 games as a senior for Great Oak in the Spring. 

Over four varsity seasons in California, the right-handed hitter and thrower slashed .378/.451/.633/1.084 (108-286) with 12 home runs, 4 triples, 29 doubles, and 65 RBI across 91 games.

The Temecula, California native was also a standout on the 2024 USA Baseball 18U National Team, which went a perfect 8-0 en route to a gold medal in the WBSC U-18 Baseball World Cup Americas Qualifier last summer, where Fien started all eight games and had a batting average of .400 with 11 RBIs and a 1.109 OPS during the tournament.

Fien, a University of Texas commit, is the highest draft selection in Great Oak school history and joins his brother, Dylan, among the 11 players drafted from the program.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by Texas Rangers Baseball.

Texas RangersMLB