Texas Rangers hold scavenger hunt for 25 bronze baseballs hidden across Metroplex

The Texas Rangers have partnered with a North Texas artist to hide 25 bronze baseball sculptures across the Metroplex.

The bronze sculptures are titled "Baseball Forever."

Each ball is coated in a bronze wax and shows off the Rangers City Connect logo.

The inside is a miniature version of Brad Oldham Sculptures' Traveling Man wearing a Rangers hat on home plate. This version of the statue is called "Where The Champions Live."

The full-size Traveling Man is in Deep Ellum.

Anyone who finds the baseballs gets to keep them.

As of Tuesday morning, 14 of the 25 baseballs have been found.

The team says they will send a map that will help you narrow your search if you register here.

If you found one of the baseballs, you are asked to fill out a form on the Rangers website here.