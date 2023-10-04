Fans excited after Rangers beat Rays in Wild Card Series

The Texas Rangers are heading to the American League Division Series after beating the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card round.

This is the team’s first playoff series win since 2011, and fans are now getting ready to take on the Orioles.

Rangers fans entered the week optimistic about being back in the postseason.

The shutout win in Game 1 made fans who came to Texas Live! Wednesday even more confident.

"The line-up is crazy from top to bottom, especial with Evan Carter hitting so well," Quenten Radford said. "It’s just no weak point really. If they get going, it’s hard to stop."

"I think they will give it everything they got. We are looking forward to it and we are rooting for them. Go Rangers!" Gerald Jennings said.

The bats came alive even more in the Game 2, and another strong pitching performance helped the Rangers wrap up the best of 3 series.

On Wednesday, Gerald Jennings celebrated his birthday at Texas Live! as he watched a Rangers series win.

"That would be amazing for me and it would be a great birthday present. It would be the greatest birthday present," Jennings said.

There were also a couple Rays fans in Arlington.

"I grew up in Tampa, first team I knew. It’s my one love. Got to rep them," Tyler Lorend said.

But Lorend also had his eyes set on another big game Saturday.

"Coming to see Texas-OU this weekend," he said. "Hopefully Longhorns come out with a big dub. Hook ‘em."

Baseball fans know, in October, anything can happen.

So until the final out of each game, fans have their eyes set on the Rangers going deep into the postseason.

"I think this team can go all the way. The biggest issue is the consistency. Scoring with runners in scoring position has been their weak spot," Shannon Copeland said. "As long as they can do that, the bullpen can keep it scoreless, the sky is the limit."

The Rangers will head to Baltimore to play the #1 seed Orioles Saturday at 1 p.m.