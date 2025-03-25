Texas Rangers Opening Day game at Globe Life Field: What you need to know

article

Opening Day is set at Globe Life Field as the Texas Rangers begin the 2025 season against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, March 27, at 3:05 p.m.

Tickets are still available for Opening Day and the remainder of the four-game homestand.

Season Opener Information

Timeline:

Globe Life Field parking lots will open at 10 a.m., and ballpark gates will open at noon on Opening Day. The Rangers encourage fans to arrive early on Opening Day. Rangers’ batting practice begins at 12:10 p.m., followed by the Red Sox at 1:10 p.m., and the First Pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

REMAINDER OF HOMESTAND

Friday, March 28 vs. Boston Red Sox, 7:05 p.m. – TV - CW33 Parking lots open at 4:30 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 29 vs. Boston Red Sox, 6:05 p.m. – TV – Rangers Sports Network, Victory+ Parking lots open at 3 p.m., gates open at 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 30 vs. Boston Red Sox, 1:35 p.m. – TV – Rangers Sports Network, Victory+ Parking lots open at 11:30 a.m., gates open at noon

Promotional Giveaway

The Texas Rangers’ 2025 season promotions kick off with the Magnetic Schedule. It will be available to the first 30,000 fans at the Opening Day game.

How To Watch:

Rangers Sports Network is available within the Rangers TV territory through select broadcast television, cable, satellite, and digital streaming platforms.

Cable and satellite options include DIRECTV, U-Verse, Spectrum, Fubo, and Astound.

A select package of games is available on CW33 in DFW, as well as Nexstar and Gray Media stations in the five-state area.

In-market streaming is available on Victory+.

Out-of-market viewers can stream using MLB.TV.

For more information on availability in your area, visit rangers.com/tunein.