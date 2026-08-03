Texas Rangers investigate fatal officer-involved shooting after 125 mph chase in Freestone County

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The Brief A Freestone County deputy fatally shot a driver following a 26-minute, high-speed pursuit that ended on FM 488 near Fairfield. The driver pulled over after the chase, leading to a physical struggle with the deputy, who suffered minor injuries; three passengers were unharmed. The suspect's identity has not been released, and the Texas Rangers are conducting an independent investigation into the shooting.



A police pursuit in Freestone County ended in a fatal officer-involved shooting Saturday evening following a physical altercation between a deputy and the driver, authorities said.

Fatal shooting after 125 mph chase

What we know:

A Freestone County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop around 7:33 p.m. on Aug. 1, prompting a 26-minute vehicle pursuit with speeds exceeding 125 mph, according to a statement from Sheriff J. Shipley.

The chase came to an end on Farm to Market Road 488, approximately 3 miles north of Fairfield, where the driver pulled over to the side of the road.

A physical altercation then broke out between the deputy and the driver. During the struggle, the deputy discharged his firearm, killing the suspect.

The suspect's identity has not yet been released.

Three passengers in the vehicle were uninjured, while the deputy suffered minor injuries during the incident.

What's next:

The Texas Rangers have been called in to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting. Sheriff Shipley asked for patience from the community while state investigators work to determine the facts surrounding the incident.

Freestone County is located in East Central Texas, roughly 80 miles southeast of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and about 150 miles north of Houston.