7 accused of smuggling drugs, cell phones via drones into Texas prison

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The Brief Seven people, including two former correctional officers, were arrested in a plot to smuggle drugs and cell phones via drones into an East Texas prison. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said more than 100 cell phones, methamphetamines, synthetic cannabinoids and other narcotics were all intercepted at the Mark W. Michael Unit in Tennessee Colony, Texas. The seven arrested were all charged with engaging in organized crime.



The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said seven people, including two former correctional officers, were arrested after using drones to smuggle drugs and cell phones into an East Texas prison.

The Texas Board of Criminal Justice Office of Inspector General started investigating at the Mark W. Michael Unit in Tennessee Colony, Texas in January 2026. Officials said more than 100 cell phones, large amounts of methamphetamines, synthetic cannabinoids and other narcotics were all recovered during the operation.

What they're saying:

"Let this be a clear warning: if you try to smuggle contraband into TDCJ correctional facilities, you will be caught, and you will be held accountable," Inspector General Lance Coleman said.

All seven were arrested on charges of engaging with organized crime.

Mari Cazares, a former correctional officer, from Dallas was booked into the Dallas County Jail.

John Pina, from Krum, Texas, was booked into the Denton County Jail.

Alyson Wells, from Plano, Texas, was booked in the Plano City Jail.

Dalen Bright, from Webster, Texas, was booked into the Galveston County Jail

Amber Smith, from Missouri City, Texas, was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail.

Joshua Rider, from Houston, Texas, was booked into the Harris County Jail.

Janet Guthrie, a former correctional officer from DeKalb, Texas, was booked into the Bowie County Jail.

Authorities also executed a search warrant at Cazares' apartment and found 30 pounds of loose tobacco, four cell phones and receipts for dozens of others and multiple packs of Bluetooth earbuds. The OIG's office said bags similar to ones provided to inmates to transport their items and clothing were also found in the apartment.

What they're saying:

"This operation underscores both the risks posed by contraband and the strength of our response," TDCJ Executive Director Bobby Lumpkin said. "We will remain relentless in our fight to stop illegal narcotics from entering and harming those in our facilities."