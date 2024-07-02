U.S. Supreme Court to review case on Texas porn law

The U.S. Supreme Court has indicated it will take up the porn industry's challenge to a new Texas law during its next term.

Texas law requires pornographic sites to use "reasonable" age-verification methods to make sure people attempting to access the material are 18 or older.

Companies that do not comply could be fined up to $10,000 per day, $10,000 more per day if the company illegally retains identifying information and $250,000 if a child views pornographic content without proper verification.

Several pornography websites filed suit against the State of Texas in order to prevent the law from going into effect.

In September 2023, a federal judge blocked the law.

The judge reasoned that the law would not actually stop minors from seeing adult content, but it did violate free speech protections under the First Amendment.

This March, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans upheld the age-verification requirement.

Several pornographic websites, including Pornhub, disabled access to its site in Texas.

The Free Speech Coalition, a group representing the porn industry, petitioned the case to the Supreme Court in April.

The Supreme Court rejected an effort to block the law back in April, but on Tuesday, the court did grant the writ of certiorari, meaning it will review the case.

Texas is one of several states to pass laws requiring age verification laws.