Texas police officer removes opossum family from under truck’s hood

A South Texas police officer was praised by his colleagues for removing an opossum family from under the hood of a truck in Freeport, despite his reluctance.

The Freeport Police Department shared a video on Facebook that shows Officer Chuck Willard reaching in under the hood of a parked truck on Sunday, March 14, and pulling a mother opossum out by the tail before releasing it a few feet away.

Officer Willard also removed her babies from under the hood.

The police department jokingly described Officer Willard as a "possum solver" for his efforts. The department also said Willard had carried out the task "reluctantly," and had gone "above and beyond the call of duty."

Storyful contributed to this article