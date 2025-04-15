Texas Parks and Wildlife give water safety tips following close call of UNT students

The Brief The Lake Ray Roberts close call involving ten UNT students this past weekend serves as a reminder of the need to focus on water safety. Texas Game Warden Stormy McCuistion and a boater came across the group struggling in the water and helped rescue the students. The 10 UNT students are expected to be OK. Stormy told me that having their life jackets on made all the difference.



Rescuers pulled ten college students from Lake Ray Roberts this past weekend.

All survived, but that close call serves as a reminder of the need to focus on water safety.

Heading into the warmer spring and summer months, folks are eager to get out on the water, but a recent rescue here at Lake Ray Roberts serves as a timely reminder that fickle weather conditions can make things dangerous quickly.

The backstory:

It was a 911 call that had Texas Game Warden Stormy McCuistion rushing to Lake Ray Roberts in Cooke County on Saturday morning. High winds and choppy waters knocked ten UNT students, who were on paddle boards and canoes, into the lake.

Featured article

McCuistion launched his boat while being assisted by a state police officer and paramedics. The water temperature at the time was hovering around 60 degrees.

A boater then came across a group struggling in the water and McCuistion helped rescue the rest.

What you can do:

Before you head out to any lake area in North Texas, including Lake Ray Roberts, make sure you have your life jacket with you and preferably on. It takes just a couple of seconds and could save your life.

All the UNT students were wearing their life jackets as state parks, like Lake Ray Roberts’ popular Lewisville Lake, offer free life vests for use while on site.

What they're saying:

With Memorial Day on the horizon, McCuistion wants to remind folks to stay safe.

"They actually floated from Denton County into Cook County. That’s how far the wind was blowing them," said McCuistion. "The good Lord had a fisherman out there with a boat who already had a couple of folks picked up out of the water for us."

And it's also important to have a plan.

"Know your conditions before you go out, download the WAPP whenever you want to go, do something. If you do find yourself in a situation where you need help, get to the bank because you’re not going to drown or hypothermic if you’re on land.

What's next:

The 10 UNT students are expected to be OK. Stormy told me that having their life jackets on made all the difference.