10 UNT students rescued from Lake Ray Roberts

The Brief 10 UNT students were rescued from the middle of Lake Ray Roberts on Saturday. The students were blown off course due to dangerous winds. The Cooke County Game Warden and a fisherman pulled the students out of the water.



According to the Texas Game Warden, 10 University of North Texas students were rescued on Saturday from Lake Ray Roberts.

UNT Students Rescued

What we know:

The Cook County Game Warden was dispatched to the lake after one of the students called 911 from the middle of the lake.

Officials say they were blown off course during dangerous wind conditions.

The group launched two canoes and five paddleboards, but lost control in the strong winds and drifted towards the center of the lake.

They were clinging to the paddleboards and were panicked when they decided to call 911.

The Texas Game Warden launched a boat with paramedics and found the students.

They were all safely brought to shore.

One student was taken to a hospital for hypothermia.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the students were wearing life jackets at the time of the incident.

Their names have not been released.

What they're saying:

"We are thankful for this outcome, but it could have ended very differently. Always check the weather, wear a life jacket and understand your limits on the water," officials said in a news release.

Officials say a fisherman helped pull the students out of the water.