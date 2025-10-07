Texas National Guard arrive in Chicago to support Trump's 'clean up' plan

article

The Brief 400 Texas National Guard members have arrived in Chicago as part of a federal deployment. The deployment is meant to protect federal property and employees amid clashes between ICE agents and protesters. Illinois' governor is suing to stop the deployment, calling it "unlawful and dangerous."



Four hundred Texas National Guard members have arrived in Chicago, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday afternoon.

The members were authorized for deployment Sunday in support of President Donald Trump's administration.

Texas National Guard in Chicago

The latest:

Abbott made the announcement just before 2:30 p.m. through his X, formerly Twitter, account.

"The elite Texas National Guard are on the ground and ready to go," Abbott said. "They are putting America first by ensuring that the federal government can safely enforce federal law."

Gov. Abbott sends guard to Chicago

The backstory:

Abbott announced his authorization of the president to call up 400 members of the Texas National Guard to serve alongside 300 members from Illinois Sunday.

Abbott added that Chicago can either fully enforce protection for federal employees or get out of the way and let the Texas Guard do it.

Abbott posted a picture on Monday afternoon of several Texas National Guard troops boarding a military aircraft, ending the post with "deploying now."

Trump sends National Guard to Chicago

Dig deeper:

The president said he’s sending in the National Guard to clean up Chicago, pointing to arrests and drops in crime in Memphis and Washington, D.C., where the Guard is already operating.

The White House also said the military troops are needed to protect federal property and employees in places like Chicago and Portland, Oregon, where there have been clashes between ICE agents and protesters.

Chicago sues Trump administration

Illinois is the latest state to file a federal lawsuit to try to stop President Donald Trump from sending in National Guard troops to Democrat-led cities.

That lawsuit calls the deployment of the troops, including hundreds of service members from the Texas National Guard, "unlawful and dangerous."

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker called the service members political props and pawns in the president’s illegal effort to militarize the nation’s cities.

Pritzker has made statements suggesting that Abbott worries less about Illinois and more about his own state.