Texas Motorplex holds first event after track specialist killed in Saturday storms

The Texas Motorplex in Ennis held its first event after deadly severe weather this weekend.

The event honored 42-year-old TJ Bailey, who worked as a track specialist at the drag racing facility.

What we know:

Bailey, his wife and two of his sons were staying in a motorhome at the Texas Motorplex in Ennis to prepare for this week.

But during Saturday’s storms, the motorhome they were in reportedly flipped. Bailey was killed and his wife and two sons suffered minor injuries. They are now out of the hospital.

The NWS said straight-line winds were to blame.

What they're saying:

The Texas Motorplex started Tuesday’s Texas 2K Street Car Racing Event with heavy hearts.

Bailey was described as the heart and soul of the track prep team.

Eric McClelland was Bailey’s best friend. The two started working together at the Texas Motorplex when they were teenagers.

"You can’t replace that," he said. "It’s just the biggest hole, void you can have."

As word of Bailey’s death spread through the racing community, messages of love and support started pouring in from across the country.

"Thousands of messages," said McClelland. "Between them and me and his sons, we feel it."

The two made a pact to take care of each other’s families if something ever happened.

McClelland plans to keep that promise, despite the big shoes to fill.

"That’s one of my big fears in this whole situation is how do you keep up with him? You just can’t," he said.

Bailey’s larger-than-life presence will be missed at this week’s event and every event to come.

But Elon Werner with the Texas Motorplex believes Bailey would have wanted this event to go on.

"I feel like he’s here with us in spirit! I really do," he said.

McClelland says he feels that, too.

"Something that I’m gonna come here for the rest of my life just to spend time with him," he said.

What's next:

The Texas Motorplex started a fundraiser for the Bailey family. So far, it’s raised thousands of dollars for the family.