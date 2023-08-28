Do you have the need for speed? There is a way that you can get behind the wheel of a stock car at Texas Motor Speedway.

FOX 4's Brandon Todd got a chance to live out a childhood dream when he took a racecar for a ride thanks to Team Texas High Performance Driving School in Justin.

Brandon spent the day at TMS with NASCAR Xfinity series driver and racing coach David Starr.

First was an introduction to the car itself: a retired, 358 cubic-inch V8.

Then, you hop in a van for a lesson on the proper line you should take around the track.

It is a lot more complicated than just flooring it and turning left.

"This track has some high-banking in the turns," said Mark Favor, the general manager of TMS. "To go 150+ miles per hour and get what that adrenaline rush is, but also the fact that you have to focus on the road and being cognizant of what is around you and be able to manage the track it is an experience unlike any other."

Eventually, Brandon was able to suit up and go for the fastest drive of his life.

In his 10 laps on the track, he hit 156 miles per hour.

"That's amazing. You feel like the car is going to slide because you are going so fast, but it doesn't," Brandon said.

There are several different options for the driving school, you can drive or just go for a ride.

